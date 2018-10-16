Traumatized youth of Kashmir

Dr.Arshed Iqbal Dar
There is much talk about youth being a marginalised segment of society. Allow me to say that they are not marginalised group, but rather a targeted group. They are targeted for their huge potential, self-confidence and ability to change the world.
Young people are knowledgeable about their peers realities and they should be seen and studied as agents of positive change. Youth are not married to any specific truth. They are increasingly capable of abstract thought and decision making in new ways. They are flexible and open minded, hence could free societies from burden of stereotypes and intolerance that continue to fuel our Kashmir valley.
Violence disrupts this process of maturation and affects young people’s physical cum psychological health. Not only their daily lives affected, but their future also jeopardised, many youth grow up with the weight of hopelessness that influences their adult life choice. Youth are particularly vulnerable to crime and violence. The youngsters here are angrier than they were in the 1990s, Andrew Whitehead, who had been to Kashmir several times as a BBC correspondent and went on to write, A Mission in Kashmir, portrays the psychological injury imprinted on the minds of the youth of Kashmir.
Prof. Syed Amin and Khan A.W, from SKIMS, Srinagar have reported that due to continuing conflict in Kashmir there has been a phenomenal increase in psychiatric morbidity, published in International Journal of Health Sciences, Qassim University.
The centre for Epidemiological Studies Depression (CES-D) scale was used by the above mentioned authors to measure symptoms of depression in community population. The most traumatic event experienced was witnessing the killing of a close relative, followed by witnessing the arrest and torture of a close relative.
Many social cum political scientists have depicted in their findings that ongoing insurgency has severely affected the psyche of the students which does not allow them to grow and groom as more performed contributors to society in the form of well-developed intelligentsia, even though when observed outside the state of Jammu Kashmir, students of the state have proven their worth and dedication much better when compared to other state students.
The creation of real borders between powerful and powerless, free and fettered, privileged and humiliated is a big blot on the face of the world’s largest democracy. Human rights defenders who have tried to bring international attention to the human rights situation in Jammu Kashmir have faced counterstrokes while access has been obstructed for some journalists.
Prominent human rights defender KhurramParvez was arrested and detained under PSA on 15 September 2016, a day after being prevented from travelling to the Human Rights Council in Geneva. Harassment of Kashmiri students- a hate campaign outside the state behoves one of the compulsory subject for justifying the dictatorship in the garb of democracy.
Scientists tell us that the world of nature is so small and interdependent that a butterfly flapping its wings in the Amazon rainforest can generate a violent storm on the other side of the earth. This principle is known as the “Butterfly Effect”.
Today, we realize, perhaps more than ever, that the world of human activity also has its own “Butterfly Effect”-for better or for worse. Scientists also tell us that genes don’t act themselves, it is actually, the environment which is responsible for the expression of genes.
The environment of Kashmir isn’t only in the verge of genetic pollution but causes the traumatization of youth, loss of human resource by one way or the other, which ultimately, leads to catastrophe at its worst.
Day and night we are in quest of peace and peace is a state where Sufferer-Suffering-Suffer-Village-Globe-and-rest of the Universe become one.
In order to maintain this peace, each factor not only plays a pivotal role but acts a central dogma for its fruitful expression. Unfortunately, the sluggish situation of Kashmir in which no improvement or development occurs seems to enter in cul-de-sac. XYZ factors have systematically turned everything profound into profane. They cry over stones but have no tear for the thousands they blind, maim, kill, rape, and slaughter. Their eyes are dry but their mouths are wet, and tongues lolling, waiting to pounce on the weak to tear their flesh and bones apart.
Unfortunately, we are living in the sorry state of affairs where, humanity is subordinate to politics and where, linchpin elites perceive and vomit, animal excreta viz. cow urine (gaavmutr) is precious than humanity and cow dung (gobr) is precious than the “Mountain of Light” (Koh-i-Noor Diamond) and being human, for these elites, mean to favour nepotism, and to create perplex, flummoxed and traumatized situation which ultimately leads to division in the society.
Are we seeing dictatorship in the garb of world’s largest democracy? Hasn’t synergic duos of Vikas (Development) and Vishwas (Confidence) making us scape-goat and cock-up towards life in general? Respected promised agents of democracy and justice, you have created;
Atrocious nature, torment in life
Stubborn doctrine, cock-up in life
Death before death appeared in life
Clouds of despair, frenzy in life
Sun of tophet, wrath in life
Death before death appeared in life
Origin to pinnacle, lotus eaters in life
Dogmatic deadlock, caste in life
Death before death appeared in life
The task of building an enlighten, strong and prosperous nation rests on the shoulders of its children who are to be cherished, nurtured and developed with tenderness and care.
Unfortunately, the children of Kashmir are so hooked onto marks, which is a pathetic state of affairs, where, the children appears to have lost focus and a sense of belonging to the state.
The situation in Jammu Kashmir is complex and traumatised. It requires special attention and a strong leadership to win the heart of people. Formulation of advisories by the Home Ministry against the harassment of Kashmiri students outside the state needs an addendum that is to initiate criminal proceedings against hatemongers for the safety of Kashmiri students.
And the best way to solve any problem is to remove its causes (Dr. Martin Luther King). The need is to develop an atmosphere free from such type of distractions and problems for the society.
Only a free and congenial atmosphere leads to development of the favourable society and efficient human resource. The targeted group of society (youth) must think logically, analytically and critically so that they must be catalysts of change and not catalysts for destruction.
Peace can’t be achieved without bringing the pieces together. This can only be achieved by strategizing for change, mobilising for advancement, erasing shallow thinking and taking responsibility for every action taken.
Last but not least, the people of Kashmir, like most people, are by their nature peaceful. History testifies, they don’t seek war, and don’t want to see their children die in a bloody conflict.
They seek and would welcome a peaceful and negotiated settlement to the crises for the sake of peace and only peace in Jammu Kashmir.
Author is an Assistant Professor, Zoology, GovernmentDegree College SumbalSonawari