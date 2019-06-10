Transporters to observe strike on June 12 against toll tax

June 10, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Transporters from Jammu and Kashmir will go on state-wide strike on June 12 to protest against the imposition of toll tax on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

They have called for strike against the imposition of toll tax and government order directing them to install panic buttons and device tracking vehicle location as well.

The transporters said they are facing practical problems with online system and are also confronting other issues.

General Secretary, Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association (KTWA), Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf, told Rising Kashmir that the government is “yet to pay any heed to their genuine demands forcing them to go for a strike.”

He said that the transporters are facing different problems and the government seems hardly bothered.

Besides installation of panic buttons, Yousuf said that the online system doesn't have options for mini buses and other vehicles for license renewal.

“Due to lack of option for our buses, we have to move outside Valley. Then what is the use of online system?" he asked.

He said that installing a panic button and location tracking device is not affordable for them as the lone company which is working on it charges them around Rs 16500 to 20, 000.

“We are suffering badly. Authorities have fixed a toll of Rs 285 for every trip of a bus. It means we have to pay over Rs 500, if we will have to carry two trips to Anantnag in a single day. This is injustice with us," he said.

He said that there is no other option but to go on strike. "Transporters are in trouble and we are doing this to safeguard our future."

The transporters association also threatened to go for an indefinite strike if their demands were not met.