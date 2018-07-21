Transporters’ indefinite strike worries fruit growers

Seek Guv’s intervention
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The indefinite strike by transporters have caused panic among the Valley fruit growers whose perishable fruit like Plum, Peach and Pear are ready for transportation to outside the state.
In this regard, the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union has written to State Governor N N Vohra to impress upon union transport ministry for the resolution of issues with transporters so that strike is called off and they could transport their crop to outside mandis in time.
President KVFGD Union Bashir Ahmad Basheer said produce of early varieties of fresh fruits like Hazratbali apple, Plum, Peach and Bagogosha (Pear) etc. are ready for its marketing and which needs to be transported immediately to prevent them from going spoilt.
“Your Excellency is humbly requested to kindly look into the matter personally and resolve the issue of indefinite “Chakka Jam” of transporters with the Central Transport Ministry so that consignment of fresh fruits could be dispatched smoothly to different Mandies of the country and the fruit growers of the valley who have already suffered heavy losses are saved from additional losses,” the letter to Governor from fruit growers reads.