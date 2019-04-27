Transporters’ delegation meets Advisor Sakandan

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of Transporters today met Advisor to Governor, K Sakandan and discussed their issues

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Transport Department, DrAsgarSamoon, Transport Commissioner S P Vaid, Managing Director, J&K SRTC, Bilal Ahmed Bhat, Under Secretary Transport Department, Chand Singh, Additional Secretary J&KSRTC, Ramesh K Bhat, RTO Jammu, Dhananter Singh, RTO Kashmir Director Finance Transport Department Mahesh Dass, besides representatives of private transporters.

The Advisor gave certain suggestions regarding the improvement and development of Transport Industry in the state.