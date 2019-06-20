Transport Commissioner meets Governor

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dr. S P Vaid, Transport Commissioner, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj BhaWan here today.

Dr. Vaid apprised Governor about various initiatives of the Transport Department for ensuring road safety management and facilitation of the commuters.

Governor emphasised the vital importance of ensuring strict discipline on the roads to reduce incidence of serious accidents and stressed on routine checking of vehicles for their compliance with laid down rules and regulations. He also discussed with the Transport Commissioner about availability of bus service to the people living in far off areas.