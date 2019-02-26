Transgenders too have a voice

‘We should get education and step into different professions which the third gender community is doing elsewhere in the world’
‘We should get education and step into different professions which the third gender community is doing elsewhere in the world’
Tubah Shah
Khushi ne mujhko thukraaya hai, to dard-o-gham ne paala hai
Gulun ne berukhi ki hai, to kaantun ne sambhaala hai
Gone are the days when we find the dramas following the trope of a typical ‘Saas Bahu Jhagde’ interesting. Sometimes a drama comes along that beautifully handles and explores relationships between people; it also employs a strong and powerful message that starts a much needed conversation and makes one cudgel his brains.
And so is Khuda Mera Bhi Hai--a Pakistani drama which deals with a subject often brushed under the carpet. This show casts light on a woman’s experience of giving birth to a transgender--being refused acceptance by his father, mother stands by her child and the resulting challenges she faces in her family and society where acceptance of the third gender remains a taboo.
Being a conscientious woman envisioning equal opportunities and just treatment for her child provides him a privileged upbringing and education while challenging societal norms, defining a mother’s strength.
Despite the hardships the child faces in the society, makes strenuous efforts to see his mother proud of him. Be it recalled her mother separated from her husband and went against the society to raise him in all paramount ways possible.
This drama provides us with something that compels the viewer to chew over the marginalization and the neglected rights of a transgender community and the resulting sense of identity crisis.
We live in a society where a woman is held responsible for every misfortune. For the birth of a girl child--still considered a curse by majority of families--a woman is always victimized. Whoa! Talk not of the birth of a transgender! But why?
As women have no role in deciding whether the new child shall be male or female, and scientifically onus lies on man rather than on woman, then why is it that a woman has to bear the brunt for no fault of hers? It is time to wake up since this question demands an answer and this attitude towards women ought to be rectified.
In our society, we usually keep talking about the rights of women, children, orphans, poor, and others in need. But have we ever pondered seriously about the third gender?
Why are transgenders being pooh-poohed?
Are not they human beings?
Why do they belong to the most marginalized and neglected community in this age of reason?
How can any parent be heartless enough to abandon his child and let him suffer?
Is it not unfair to victimize somebody in a way he doesn’t deserve for the fault not committed?
Allah is the creator so who are we to question him? Islam has allowed them an equal status and talks about their rights so who are we to deprive them of their rights?
Transgenders in our society are usually looked down upon and have negligible educational and work opportunities, but that is not the scenario abroad.
They too should have the liberty to live their lives on their own in whatever style and way they want. They should have the right to choose what is right and what is wrong for them.
They should have the right to choose their own way of earning and not just staying stuck with folk singing and dancing or remaining confined to the role of playing match-makers because that is what our society has chosen for them.
We all need a reality check and change our perception towards them because they are just as human with worth and dignity as you and me.
Despite having examples of several transgenders our society is still lagging behind and seems unable to accept them, support them and provide them an equal opportunity in every walk of life. The transgender child in the serial finally accomplishes what he wants.
However, the thought-provoking scene is the one where he confronts his father who abdicated his own child for the reason as petty as this and lets him know that children like him too can reach for the sky and even succeed when provided with a suitable platform.
Not only onscreen but in reality too the members of the third gender community are setting examples for the people like them to not feel embarrassed and ashamed of but rather feel proud of what Allah has made them. They are standing up for themselves, for their whole community asserting that they were not born to be a joke for the society.
One such emerging role model in our valley is Abdul Rashid alias Reshma who has already made waves across Kashmir for his singing abilities. He is constantly working to unite the transgender community in the valley and encouraging them to dream big.
Reshma says: “The way I sing and dance, I want others should try and become self-reliant. Our community has to work hard for that.”
Reshma tells his fellow beings: “Our community must be led by example. We should get education and step into different professions which the third gender community is doing elsewhere in the world. If they can do it, why cannot we?”
This gender, caught between the two sexes, is struggling for an identity and having failed to gain some space in the social, economic and political sphere goes on living in shadows and margins. An end to the prejudiced psyche is all that these people desire to lead a normal life like us.
Here the problem lies not with the society but with the mind that makes the society. Once the mind is changed, the problem is gone once and for all.
It is high time that a voice is given to the voiceless community. We may try to become a ray of hope for them. Yes! A little effort can make the world a better place.
All we need to do is to pull them out of this marginalized state and tell them that we all are with you and it is not your fault so that they too can raise their heads high and say Khuda Mera Bhi Hai!