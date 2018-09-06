Transfers, postings in Information Dept

Srinagar, Sept 5:
The Government today ordered transfer and posting of officers in the Information Department.
According to the order the services of Ahsanul Haq Chisti, Assistant Director awaiting orders of adjustment in the administrative department has been placed at the disposal of Directorate of Information for further deployment.
Jahangir Ahmad, Junior Scale KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the administrative department has been posted as Information Officer in the Directorate of Information against available vacancy.
Tahir Ahmad Magray, Junior Scale KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the administrative department has been posted as District Information Officer Pulwama against an available vacancy.
Ajay Sharma, Junior Scale KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the administrative department has been posted as District Information Officer Samba relieving Imran Rasheed, Youth Information Officer Jammu of the additional charge of the post.
Showkat Hussain Ganai, Junior scale KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the administrative department has been posted as District Information Officer, Budgam against an available vacancy.
JahangeerAkhoon, Junior Scale KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the administrative department has been posted as District Information Officer Bandipora relieving Mohammad Yousuf Mir, store and maintenance officer, directorate of information of the additional charge of the post.
Parul Khajuria Junior scale KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the administrative department has been posted as Cultural Officer Jammu against an available vacancy.
Narinder Kumar Junior scale KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the administrative department has been posted as District Information Officer, Rajouri against an available vacancy with additional charge of DIO Poonch.
Vipan Bhagat, Junior Scale KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the administrative department has been posted as Field Publicity Officer Jammu against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Ashraf Wani, Junior Scale KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the administrative department has been posted as District Information Officer, Doda against an available vacancy with additional charge of DIO, Kishtwar.
Meanwhile, in a separate order, TseringAngdus, I/C Information Officer has been posted as District Information Officer Leh against an available vacancy.
Showket Ahmed Khan I/C Information Officer has been posted as InchargeDistrict Information Officer Shopian against an available vacancy with additional charge of DIO Kulgam.
Riyaz Ahmed Fazili I/C Information Officer has been posted as I/C District Information Officer Ganderbal against an available vacancy with additional charge of Cultural Officer, Srinagar.
ParshotamDass I/C Information Officer has been posted as I/C District Information Officer Kathua against an available vacancy.