Transfers, postings in Forest Deptt

Kesar is SPCB chairman; Chug to hold charge of Chief Wildlife Warden
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 4:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Thursday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved the following transfers and postings in the Forest, Ecology & Environment Department.
Ravi Kumar Kesar, IFS presently PCCF-HoFF /Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K has been transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K State Pollution Control Board (SPCB). The post of Chairman, J&K SPCB is declared equivalent in status and rank to that of PCCF (HoFF), till it is held by Kesar.
The charge of Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K shall be held by Suresh Chug, IFS in addition to his own duties.
B. Sidhartha Kumar, IFS, Chairman, J&K State Pollution Control Board has been transferred and posted as Director Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing, J&K.
O P Sharma, IFS Director Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing, J&K has be transferred and posted as Director State Forest Research Institute, J&K.
Narendra Pratap Singh, Director SFRI with additional charge of APCCF Planning / Projects has been transferred and posted as Project Chief IWDP-Hills, J&K relieving S. K. Gupta, IFS, Director (Social Forestry), J&K of the additional charge.
Vasu Yadav, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests (Central) has been posted as Managing Director, J&K State Forest Corporation against available vacancy relieving Suresh Chug, IFS of the additional charge.
A G Hajam, IFS has been posted as Chief Conservator of Forests (Central) vice Vasu Yadav. Hajam would continue to hold the charge of Chief Conservator of Forests Vigilance/FCA till further orders.
K Ramesh Kumar, IFS, Special Secretary (Technical) has been transferred and posted as CCF Planning & Projects. He shall continue to work as Special Secretary (Technical) with the Administrative Department till further orders.