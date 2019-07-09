Transfers ordered in state administration

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered transfers and postings in state administration.

According to the order issued by additional secretary to the government Charandeep Singh, Naven Kumar Choudhary, principal secretary to the government, industries and commerce department shall hold the charge of administrative secretary, Tourism department in addition to his own duties.

Rigzin Sampheal commissioner secretary to the government tourism department holding additional charge of administrative secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department and department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens is posted as commissioner secretary to the government, Ladakh Affairs Department.

Sampheal shall hold the charge of administrative secretary Information Technology department and chief executive officer, JAKEGA relieving Naven Kumar Choudhary principal secretary to the government, Industries and Commerce department of the additional charge of the posts.

He shall also hold the charge of administrative secretary Science and Technology department in addition to his own duties.

Prasana Ramaswamy awaiting orders of posting in the general administration department is posted as additional secretary to the government, Information Technology department

Seikh Fayaz Ahmad secretary to the government Science and Technology department is transferred and posted as secretary to the government department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens relieving Rigzin Sampheal of the additional charge of the post.

Asif Hamid Khan managing director JKTDC is transferred and posted as director general libraries against an available vacancy.

Rehana Batul director general development, Jammu, is transferred and posted as manging director JKTDC.