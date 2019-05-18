Transferring Zakura land to forces evokes criticism from stakeholders, political parties

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Transferring land in Zakura area of city outskirts to forces have evoked sharp criticism from stakeholders and political parties.

The transfer by lease of Horticulture land by the governor administration to CPRF at Zakura in Srinagar outskirts has evoked sharp reactions from political parties, calling it “against the interests of common people”.

National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said that such decisions “are not right and are against the interests of the people”.

“Is it in accordance with the precedence of norms that in a civilian population government can transfer land to security forces?” Sagar asked.

He hit out at PDP for “bringing BJP and Governor rule in the state” and blamed the party for such kind of decisions.

“It is a question to PDP which had promised vacating of land occupied by security forces for civilian use. However, against such promises PDP brought BJP here,” Sagar told Kashmir News Service (KNS).

PDP said that such decisions will squeeze the space for civic activities.

“This (Zakura) is very important part of Srinagar city and if this is militarized permanently then it will squeeze the space for civic activities. This is against the basic understanding of PDP. They have to reduce the presence of security forces and instead earn the trust of the people and win their hearts and minds. Muscular policy will not lead anywhere,” PDP senior leader Naeem Akhtar told Kashmir News Service (KNS).

As per an order of the Srinagar district administration, the government has leased out 60 kanals of state land, belonging to the JK Horticulture Produce Marketing Corporation (JKHPMC), to CRPF, first for 40 years which is extendable to 99 years, for Rs 80 crore.

The order said the sanction to the handing over of the land had been given by the Revenue Department on March 6 this year