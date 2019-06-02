Transfer technology to farmers: VC SKUAST

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Attends Wheat Field Day at Agriculture College Wadura

The Faculty of Agriculture of SKUAST, Kashmir Saturday organized a function on Wheat Field Day at Agriculture College Wadura Sopore.

Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof.Nazir Ahmad was the chief guest at the function.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor spoke about the processing technologies, products, protocols, hybrid seeds and varieties of wheat that can fit in the paddy-wheat-rotation. Technologies developed by the University need to be commercialized for the benefit of farmers and society, the VC said.

He further impressed upon the scientists to mitigate various issues raised by the farmers on priority and desired that a mechanism should be put in place for hassle-free and smooth transfer of technologies developed by SKUAST-K to stakeholders. He also assured the farming community to have a rapport with the development departments, KVK's and scientists of the SKUAST-K to redress their technical grievances.

Director Extension, SKUAST-K Prof.Mushtaq Ahmad, elaborated various schemes and salient features of the Wheat Field Day and encouraged farmers for cultivation of wheat after paddy to double the farmer's income,

Joint Directors of Agriculture and Horticulture departments also spoke at the function during which they briefed about their activities and the schemes in Vogue for the welfare of the farmers.

Earlier, Officers of the SKUAST-K and Development Departments along with the farmers who had come from far-flung areas of the Valley made a detailed visit of the campus. The main objective of the visit was to make them acquainted with various cultivations of wheat which will be harvested by the first week of June.