Tral villagers awaiting basic amenities since 12 years

July 05, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Residents of Zarihar, a village around 15 kilometers from Tral town, have been asking for the macdemised road for the past 12 years but their pleas are as they said it seems falling on deaf ears.

Mohammed Abbas, a resident of Gujjar basti Zarihar said that the road stretch from Tral to their village was strewn with pebbles 12 years ago; since then they have been pleading before authorities for macdemmising the road. The residents said the road has developed many potholes and ditches which forced some taxi drivers to stop plying their passenger vehicles on the route. "We have to ferry emergency patients on stretchers," Rafiq Ahmad, another resident said.

The residents informed that 3 years back electricity poles were erected by the power development department under a centrally sponsored scheme but since then they have been waiting for the wires.

"The department failed to provide us, low tension conductors, due which we are reeling under darkness," the residents said. They also rue the lack of water supply.

"Our women have to walk 3 kilometers every day to fetch drinking water from other locality," Abbas said, adding that water supply pipes were laid for some chosen people while others were ignored.

He said that they pleaded before authorities of different departments but to no avail.

"We also hit the streets and started a peaceful protest to demand basic amenities," the residents said.

Additional deputy commissioner Tral, Shabir Ahmad Raina said that no villager from the area visited his office regarding the issue. "They should make a formal representation, I assure the issue will be redressed," he said.



