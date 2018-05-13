Tral to have multipurpose Indoor Sports Stadium

MLA Tral, Secretary Sports council visited Tral to take stock of the ongoing works
Rising Kashmir News
Among Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti's commitment of 22 Multipurpose Indoor Sports Stadium's for the youth of the State, J&K, Tral area of Pulwama district has been dedicated with one.
With an aim to bring sports at grass-root levels and to nurture the young talent from far flung areas, MLA Tral, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and Secretary Sports Council, Waheed ur Rehman Parra on Saturday visited South Kashmir Pulwama’s Tral area and took stock of the ongoing construction work of Indoor Sports Stadium which is being constructed at a cost of 4 crore rupees.
“The construction work is going on with full pace and will be completed soon. It will help nurture the young talent from the district and our aim of reaching at grass-roots,” said Secretary Sports Council, Waheed Ur Rehman Parra.
The Engineering wing of the sports council was directed for speedy construction of the Stadium.
MLA Tral, Mushtaq Shah said, “I ensure the youth of Tral that every ground here is playable and maintained properly for sports activities.”
Shah also laid stress on ensuring that works being executed are according to norms and quality materials used in construction works. Large number of youth who interacted with Secretary Sports Council Waheed Para and MLA Tral, Mushtaq Shah demanded for seprate cricket and football stadiums.
“Land for Cricket and Football stadiums were also identified which was a long pending demand of the youth of the area,” informed Parra.
The Engineering wing of the sports council was asked to prepare the estimates for the grounds and initiate the works for construction of the same.