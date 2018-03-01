Tral shuts on third consecutive day to mourn militant's killing

Shafat MirTral:
Tral and Aripal townships of Pulwama district observed a complete shutdown on Wednesday for the third consecutive day to mourn the killing of former Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan.
According to police Mushtaq died in a grenade blast near police station Tral on Monday as he was trying to flee from the custody.
All the shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads in Tral town and adjoining areas for the third consecutive day while forces were deployed in strength.
Meanwhile, hundreds of people poured in from different areas at the house of slain Mushtaq to express solidarity with his family.
Locals said hundreds of people also visited the graveyard, where Mushtaq lies buried, and offered Fateha on his grave.
