Tral shuts on fourth death anniversary of Hizb commander

Srinagar:
Tral town of Pulwama district in south Kashmir observed a complete shutdown on Sunday to mark the fourth death anniversary of Hizb ul-Mujahideen commander Abid Khan and his associate Sheeraz Ahmed Dar.
All shops and other business establishments are closed in the town while public transport is off the roads.
Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Abid Khan was killed along with his associate Sheeraz Ahmed Dar at Handoora village in a gunfight with government forces on January 27, 2015. An Army Colonel identified as M.N.Rai, was also killed along with head Constable Sanjeev Singh and two more army men were injured during the encounter.
Review progress on earlier projects before launching new ones in JK: PDP tells PM Modi