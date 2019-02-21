Tral residents without Bharat Gas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 20:
The inhabitants of around 80 villages in Tral area of Pulwama district are without Bharat Gas from the past one month causing inconveniences to residents.
A delegation of residents from Tral told Rising Kashmir that they are without the supply of Bharat Gas cylinders from one month due to which they are suffering.
“We are forced to choose other options and we are suffering. This is for the first time we have faced such a scarcity of gas,” they said.
The residents demanded that immediate supply of Bharat Gas at the earliest and threatened to go protests in the area.
“If the gas cylinders of other agencies is available, why not Bharat Gas?” they asked.
They said that they fail to understand the reason behind the move. They also said that if the concerned agency failed to supply the gas in a short time, they will be left with no option but to cancel their connections.
“We can’t take gas cylinders of other companies and it is difficult,” they said.