About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 19, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Tral residents protest against Sikh driver's thrashing in Delhi

A group of people staged a protest in Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday against the thrashing of a Sikh driver in Delhi.

According to reports a group of Sikh and Muslim youth gathered near Bus Stand in Tral and staged a protest against the incident.

Witnesses said the protesters also burnt tyres and pelted stones on the vehicles of government forces.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 19, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Tral residents protest against Sikh driver's thrashing in Delhi

              

A group of people staged a protest in Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday against the thrashing of a Sikh driver in Delhi.

According to reports a group of Sikh and Muslim youth gathered near Bus Stand in Tral and staged a protest against the incident.

Witnesses said the protesters also burnt tyres and pelted stones on the vehicles of government forces.

News From Rising Kashmir

;