Tral residents protest against Sikh driver's thrashing in Delhi

June 19, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A group of people staged a protest in Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday against the thrashing of a Sikh driver in Delhi.

According to reports a group of Sikh and Muslim youth gathered near Bus Stand in Tral and staged a protest against the incident.

Witnesses said the protesters also burnt tyres and pelted stones on the vehicles of government forces.