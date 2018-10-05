Tral protests booking of shopkeeper under PSA

Tral:
Life was disrupted in restive Tral town of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district due to a shutdown against the booking of a local shopkeeper under contentious Public Safety Act.
Police had booked two persons including former militant Arzoo Bashir of Mindora and shopkeeper Hilal Ahmed Dhobi of Hamdania Bazar under PSA on charges of supporting militancy.
Both were sent to Kathua Jail from Kashmir. Reports said that all the shops and business establishments remained shut in the town to protest against the police action. Vehicular movement was skeletal on the roads.
The traders’ fraternity of Tral appealed to the government to release Hilal, who as per family and traders fraternity is 'innocent'.