About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tral protests booking of shopkeeper under PSA

Published at October 05, 2018 12:03 AM 0Comment(s)297views


Tral:

 Life was disrupted in restive Tral town of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district due to a shutdown against the booking of a local shopkeeper under contentious Public Safety Act.

Police had booked two persons including former militant Arzoo Bashir of Mindora and shopkeeper Hilal Ahmed Dhobi of Hamdania Bazar under PSA on charges of supporting militancy.

Both were sent to Kathua Jail from Kashmir. Reports said that all the shops and business establishments remained shut in the town to protest against the police action. Vehicular movement was skeletal on the roads.

The traders’ fraternity of Tral appealed to the government to release Hilal, who as per family and traders fraternity is 'innocent'.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top