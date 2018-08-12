Tral prisoner died in an explosion: Police to SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 11:
Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) has informed the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that the arrested person of Tral area was not killed in police custody “but died in an explosion when he managed to escape from police station Tral”.
Police informed this to the SHRC notice in connection with the death of a prisoner in Police station Tral on 26-2-2018.
18,10,2017, police station Tral received an information through reliable sources that at Gutroo Tral some unknown militants fired upon one SPO namely Abdul Haleem Gojar alas Kohli s/o Fattah Gojar r/o Gutroo Tral outside his house with their illegally acquired arms/ammunition with an intention to kill resultantly said SPO sustained fatal injuries in the incident and succumbed to the injuries,” Police told SHRC in a report.
a reply to SHRC it was also mentioned that a Case FIR No 76/2017 U/S,s 302 RPC 7/27 Arms Act, 16, 18 20, and 38 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered in Police Station Tral at the strength of said information.
It further said, “During the course of investigation in the case, involvement of Hizb militants namely Adil Ahmad Chopan s/o Abdul Hamid Chopan r/o Luroow Jagir, Mushtaq Ahmad, Chopan s/o Gh. Ahmad Chopan r/o Wagard and Umer Fayaz Lone s/o Fayaz Ahmad Lone r/o Seer Jagir came to fore in the commission of the crime.”
also said that a militant namely Aadil Ahmad Chopan s/o Abdul Hamid r/o Luroow Jagir was neutralized in an encounter with forces on 20.11.2017 at Seer Jagir regarding which case FIR 89/2017 U/S's 307 RPC and 7/27 A. Act stands registered at Police Station Tral.
accused namely Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan was arrested by Police Station Sopore on 08.01.2018 in relation to case FIR No 10/2018 U/S 7/25 Arms Act of police station Sopore and custody of said accused was obtained from said FIR to Case FIR No 76/2017 U/S’s 302 RPC 7/27 Arms Act, 16, 18, 20 and 38 Unlawful Activities (Prevention ) Act of police station Tral on 08.02.2018 pursuant to the orders of court of learned additional sessions Judge Sopore with transit remand of one day and accused was thereafter produced before the court of competent jurisdiction from time to time and he was on police remand up to 28.02.2018,” reads a police reply.
was also mentioned that the accused during his police custody in case FIR No.76/2017 U/S 302 RPC 7/27 Arms Act, 16, 18, 20, and 38 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) of police station Tral on 19.02.2018 made a disclosure, at the strength of which a hideout of militants was busted at Nag Nadi Pinglish where from some eatable and other articles were recovered.
told SHRC that on 26.02.2018 when accused Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan and others accused who were lodged at Police lockup of police station Tral came out of the lockup for taking lunch. It further said Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan instead of taking lunch stated that he has to attend nature's call and went inside a bathroom.
some time a Burka-clad person came out from toilet block and crossed the main gate of Police Station Tral when a police official observed that a person appearing as a lady informed the incharge guard that since no lady wearing Burka has visited Police Station Tral on 26.02.2018, as such he may look who the person in lady dress had crossed the main gate,” police told SHRC.
this incharge guard/sentry of the main gate asked the person to stop but he managed to cross the gate. A senior grade constable was coming towards Police Station Tral from outside camps managed to capture the escapee and in the meantime, a bang/explosion took place, as a result of which said senior grade constable namely Mehraj ud- Din No. 405lAwt and escapee got seriously injured and later escapee succumbed his injuries,” SHRC was informed by police.
Commission was also informed that the garments which the deceased wore before changing them with the ladies dress were also recovered from the bathroom and one pistol and two magazines and 13 live cartridges were recovered/seized from escapee's dead body which were hidden in his wrist belt.
Police said the body of the deceased after necessary legal formalities was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.
The petition of the case was filed by International Forum of Justice (IFJ) chairman, Ahsan Untoo.
