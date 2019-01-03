Tral gunfight: Slain militants identified

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The three militants that were killed in Tral gunfight on Thursday have been identified.
Police spokesperson said that the slain militants are Zubair Ahmad Bhat, son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat, of Chursoo Awantipora; Shakoor Ahmad parray, son of Ghulam nabi Parray of Laribal Tral; and Tawseef Ahmad Thoker, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Thoker of Chursoo Awantipura.
According to police Zubair was associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad outift whileas the other two were assocuiated woith Hizbul Mujahiddin.