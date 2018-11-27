Tral gunfight: Slain militant is commander of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind

Javid SofiPulwama
The militant killed in a gunfight in Tral area of Kashmir’s Pulwama district is said to be a top commander of Zakir Musa-led Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind.
A source said, the slain militant has been identified as Shakir Hassan Dar of Rathsuna village.
He said Shakir was an A category militant, who had initially joined Hizbul-Mujhideen outfit in 2015.
A police spokesman said that a cordon and search operation was launched early morning following inputs about the presence of militants in Hafoo Reshipora area of Tral.
“As the searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the gunmen. The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight in which a militant was killed," he said.
Police spokesman, however, said the identity of the slain militant was being ascertained.