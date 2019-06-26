Tral gunfight: Killed millitant was affiliated with Zakir Musa group

June 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The militant who was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Branpatri forests in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday was affiliated with the the Ansar-Gazwat-ul- Hind (AGH) outfit.

Police spokesman said that the killed militant was identified as Shabir Ahmad Malik from Nagbal Tral.

"As per the police records, he was initially affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba and later on was part of Zakir Musa group," he said.

Musa, who founded Al Qaeda affiliate AGH in Kashmir after breaking ties with Hizb-ul- Mujahideen, was killed in a gunfight with forces in Tral last month.

Shabir, the spokesman, said was wanted by law for his complicity in several crimes including attack on forces establishments.

"Several cases were registered against him including case FIR No. 43/15 of Police Station Trikuta Nagar pertaining to the planning and making preparations for carrying out attacks in Jammu," he said.