Tral gunfight: JeM militant killed

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama
One militant belonging to JeM outfit has been killed in the gunfight that broke out between government forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Darganie-Gund area in Tral district.
Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Firday evening “One militant of JeM killed in operation. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identify being ascertained”.
Police earlier said there was an exchange of fire between forces and militants at Tral.
A joint team of Army's 42RR, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police cordoned off Darganie-Gund following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
Reports said as government forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, ensuing in gunfight.
