Tral gunfight: Injured civilian stable, says Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police Tuesday said the civilian who was injured near a gunfight site in Tral town of South Kashmir's Pulwama district was stable.
A spokesman said based on a credible input about the presence of militants in Reshipora area of Tral, a cordon and search operation was jointly launched yesterday evening by Police and security forces in the area.
As the searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the militants, he said.
"The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight. In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed and the bodies were recovered from the site of encounter."
Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained, the spokesman said.
Moreover, an individual in a nearby area identified as Farooq Ahmad Malik resident of Tral was injured.
He was shifted to hospital for medical treatment and stated to be stable.
Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.
"Citizens are requested not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials."