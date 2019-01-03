Tral gunfight: Injured army man succumbs at army hospital Udhampur

AgenciesSrinagar
An army man who was injured critically in a gunfight with militants in the forest area of Gulshanpora Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district succumbed to injuries at army's command hospital in Udhampur.
Official sources told a local news agency that the trooper identified as Sepoy Nehminlan Haokip of 42 RR was airlifted to Udhampur where he succumbed to injuries.
A police officer also confirmed the death of the army person.
The trooper was injured along with two others in a fierce gunfight that saw the killing of two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
