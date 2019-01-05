Tral gunfight: Firing stops, clashes between youth, forces going on

Javid SofiPulwama
The exchange of gun between militants and forces has stopped at Aripal area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, while the local youth continued to clashes with forces near the site of gunfight.
Reports said the firing between militants and forces stopped after the house in which the militants were trapped caught fire during the gunfight.
However, reports said clashes between youth and forces were going on at several places near the gunfight site.
Earlier, gunfight erupted between militants and forces following a cordon-and-search-operation in the area.