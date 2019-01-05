About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tral gunfight: Firing stops, clashes between youth, forces going on

Published at January 05, 2019 01:56 PM 0Comment(s)2088views


Tral gunfight: Firing stops, clashes between youth, forces going on

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

The exchange of gun between militants and forces has stopped at Aripal area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, while the local youth continued to clashes with forces near the site of gunfight.

Reports said the firing between militants and forces stopped after the house in which the militants were trapped caught fire during the gunfight.

However, reports said clashes between youth and forces were going on at several places near the gunfight site.

Earlier, gunfight erupted between militants and forces following a cordon-and-search-operation in the area.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top