Tral gunfight: DNA test to identify slain militants as bodies 'beyond recognition'

March 11, 2019 | Agencies

Police has said that they will identify with the help of DNA test the two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants who were killed in a gunfight at Pinglish Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday as their bodies are beyond recognition.

Two families have been summoned today so that DNA samples will be taken, a police official said.

Sources said charred body parts were recovered from the encounter site of the gunfight.

On Sunday three militants were killed killed in the encounter, Army had said.

However, police said only two bodies were recovered andand ndh identities are to be ascertained.

"The bodies were taken to concerned police station Tral for further medicos legal formalities," sources said.

A police officer said said that the DNA examination will be conducted today to identify the slain. (GNS)