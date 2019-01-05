About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tral gunfight: CRPF man injured, critical

Published at January 05, 2019 02:05 PM 0Comment(s)1707views


Rising Kashmir News

Pulwama

A paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was injured in a gunfight with the militants at Aripal village of Tral in south Kashmir on Saturday.

Reports said that a CRPF man was hit by a bullet during the gunfight.

“He has been shifted to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment. He is alive but is condition is stated to be critical,” a CRPF official said. 

According to reports, the exchange of gun between militants and forces has stopped, however, the searches were underway.

Earlier, gunfight erupted between militants and forces following a cordon-and-search-operation in the area.

