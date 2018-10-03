About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tral duo booked under PSA, Shifted to Kathua Jail

Published at October 03, 2018 12:29 AM 0Comment(s)417views


Rising Kashmir News

Tral, Oct 2,:

Police have booked two youth from Tral town under contentious Public Safety Act and shifted them to Kathua Jail. One of them is an alleged former militant while another is a shopkeeper. Sources said that alleged former militant Arzoo Bashir Najar, a resident of Nindora Tral was arrested by police last year in October on charges of subversive activities while late last they also arrested a shopkeeper Bilal Ahmed Dhobi of Hamdania Bazar, Tral on charges of militancy. “Both were booked under PSA and shifted to Kathua Jail,” said SP Awantipora Zahid Malik.



Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top