Tral duo booked under PSA, Shifted to Kathua Jail

Rising Kashmir NewsTral, Oct 2,:
Police have booked two youth from Tral town under contentious Public Safety Act and shifted them to Kathua Jail. One of them is an alleged former militant while another is a shopkeeper. Sources said that alleged former militant Arzoo Bashir Najar, a resident of Nindora Tral was arrested by police last year in October on charges of subversive activities while late last they also arrested a shopkeeper Bilal Ahmed Dhobi of Hamdania Bazar, Tral on charges of militancy. “Both were booked under PSA and shifted to Kathua Jail,” said SP Awantipora Zahid Malik.