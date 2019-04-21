Tral boy pens maiden book on nature, divinity

April 21, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A teenager from Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district authored his maiden collection of poetry, "Breeze".

Asrar-ul- Haq, 18, son of Sheikh Abdul Rashid, a teenager from Tral Township penned the 55 page poetry book which is centered on nature and divinity.

"The book, which is in English language carries message of nature," Asrar told, adding that he hopes it will attract readers to the essence of nature.

"Breeze" is published by Notion Press Chennai and is available on e-commerce websites including Amazon and Flipkart.

A pass-out in medical stream from Boy’s higher secondary school Tral, Asrar is currently preparing for NEET.

"I started writing when I was in class 8th and my teachers and parents appreciated me to write," he said, adding he included 31 poems in his collection which he wrote when was in 8th standard.

Asrar's father, a private school teacher also used to write short stories about children and he served as an inspiration for his son.

Besides writing poems, Asrar has been writing articles for various local newspapers of Kashmir.

After poetry, Asrar has started on his debut novel .

He is the second teen writer from Tral area of the Pulwama to have a poetic collection to his name. Earlier this year, Adnan Shafi, penned his first poetry collection "Tears Fall in my Heart" which was released in January.





