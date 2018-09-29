Trains service resume in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Train services in Kashmir resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended for two days due to security reasons, an official said.
After receiving green signal from police, railway authorities resumed the train service.
All trains, an official said, will run as per schedule on Budgam-Srinagar-Islamabad-Qazigund in south Kashmir and Banihal tracks.
Similarly, trains will also chug on Srinagar-Budgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir, he added.
On Thursday train service was suspended in the valley after the killing of a civilian during Cordon and search operation (CASO) in Noorbagh, Srinagar, killing of three militants and a soldier in two separate gunfights.