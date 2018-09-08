Training workshop to strengthen skill ecosystem held in Srinagar

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 07:
National Skill Development Agency (NSDA) and Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) organised 2-day workshop aimed to strengthen skill eco-system in the state.
The event was presided over by secretary to Government, Technical Education Department, J&K Mohammad Javed Khan.
Director Technical Education Department, J&K, Anoo Malhotra, Mission Director JKSDM Dr. Peer GN Suhail, Pranav Choudhary, Deputy Director of Training (DGT)RDAT, Faridabad, Deepti Saxena, Head-Standards, NSDC, Abhishek Bhardwaj , Research Analyst, NSDA and Deepali, Consultant, NSDA besides officials from various government departments such as Industries, Social Welfare, Handloom, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Women Development Corporation, National Institute of Technology, Central University of Kashmir, representatives of trade & commerce associations and skill training providers also participated in this workshop.
Khan said no compromise will be made on the quality of the services provided by the agencies.
He said trainers should be resourceful and quality education should be imparted to the students.
“It is a very important opportunity for all the participating departments to understand the skill systems from the experts from NSDC, NSDA, & DGT.”
Over two dozen training executives from both centre and state departments participated in advocacy and training workshop.
Mission Director JKSDM Dr. Suhail gave a detailed presentation about the skill development schemes implemented in the state by various departments.
Suhail said the focus is to create skillful workforce and MNCs should be roped in for providing suitable jobs to them
He said workshop was to understand the challenges faced by the departments in implementing the projects and acquiring actual information.
Deepali, a consultant at NSDA, while giving her presentation said institutionalizing traditional skills and standardizing qualifications can be instrumental in recognizing the existing skills sets across different sectors in the state.
In the workshop, discussions were held on existing programs which need to be improved and employment opportunities to the youth of J&K.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com