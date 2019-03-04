Training, subsidies for youth in floriculture

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
Department of floriculture is promoting establishment private nurseries to attract jobless youth to this sector to generate employment and increase export of cut flowers.
Deputy Director of Floriculture Department Nazir Ahmad Reshi told Rising Kashmir Plant Introduction Section near Tulip Garden in Srinagar which caters to the needs of the gardens.
“The department earns around Rs 6 lakhs annually from the sale of saplings at Plant Introduction Section. We have kept nominal rates for the saplings,” Deputy Director said.
The department makes the saplings available at Plant Introduction Section from November till April.
“The summer seasonal flower saplings are on sale in the month of June.”
In 10 districts, 1815 private nurseries are working with the floriculture department.
He said the department is concentrating on Human Developments Resource (HDR) so that large number of youth is associated with this sector.
The department is providing training and subsidy also for setting up unit and poly house.
“We provide training in every district. Youth can avail training at their own places to help them earn their livelihood. The government provides 50 percent subsidy in establishing poly houses,” he said.
He said Kashmir is best place for this sector and for the plantation of aromatic plants like lavender.
“There is a good scope for setting up cut flower and pot plant units. We export flower saplings to Delhi and Pune,” he said.
He said the department will establish 15 cold stores for the promotion of cut flowers.
The department also has cold store vans for the transportation of highly perishable cut flowers.