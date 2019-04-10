Training session for zonal, sector magistrates held at Jammu

April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, APRIL 09: Returning Officer Jammu Parliamentary Constituency Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday supervised a workshop for Sector and Zonal magistrates and other election officers here at Teachers’ Bhawan.

As per an official, during the training session, the RO highlighted the pre-poll responsibilities, Voters Vulnerability, mapping, poll eve and poll day responsibilities of the magistrates.

The Returning Officer emphasized that only authorized persons should be allowed inside the polling stations. He urged the magistrates and officers to ensure replacement of EVMs when required within 90 minutes, hourly reporting of elections, checking all aspects of polling during their visit and ensuring proper sealing of the EVMs besides closing of register form 17A as per ECI instructions.

He also asked the magistrates and officers to issue appropriate orders in urgent cases under section 144 of CRPC.

The Returning Officer also stressed upon the Sector and Zonal magistrates to go through the instructions of Election Commission of India and other orders to ensure hassle-free conduct of polls in the district, the official added.