Training programme on propagation of Citrus Fruit Plants organized

Rising Kashmir NewsSAMBA, JULY 28:
Department of Horticulture Jammu today organized "One Day Training Programme on propagation of Citrus Fruit Plants" under Skill Development Program at Government Fruit Plant Nursery, District Samba.
The programme was organized in technical collaboration with Punjab Agriculture University Ludhiana. Director Horticulture Jammu Anuradha Gupta was the chief guest on the occasion where as Additional District Development Commissioner Samba Pankaj Magotra presided over the function. Dr Tanjeet Singh Chahal Senior Scientist and Incharge of Citrus Research Station Jallowal, Punjab was the Resource Person in the said Programme.
Fruit growers and horticulture technicians from Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur and Rajouri Districts participated in the training programme and were trained by the visiting Scientist /Experts in various latest propagation techniques being presently used at Punjab Agriculture University.
District wise groups of field functionaries were framed which were given on the spot live demonstration about various propagation techniques by the expert technician from PAU which was practiced on the spot by the Horticulture Technicians in front of them. The main objective was to make training programme result oriented.
While speaking on the occasion, Director Horticulture impressed upon the field functionaries of the department to take keen interest in the training programme, try to learn as much as possible and adopt the same techniques in the Government Nurseries so that maximum number of quality citrus plants can be produced and distributed among the farmers of the Jammu Division.
ADDC Samba appreciated the role of the Horticulture Department in organizing such a programme and advised the field functionaries to work with more zeal and zest for the betterment of the fruit growers/farmers of the district.
Joint Director Horticulture Jammu S. Tarvinder Singh, Chief Horticulture Officer Samba C.L.Sharma, Subject Matter specialist from KVK Samba Dr. Necrja besides District and Block level officers of the Horticulture Department were present on the occasion.