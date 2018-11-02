Training programme on ‘Fish Disease’ concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 01:
A three-day training programme on ‘Fish Disease and their Management’, organized by State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute Jammu (SAMETI-J), in collaboration with ICAR – Directorate of Cold Water Fish Research, Bhimtal, Uttrakhand, concluded here on Thursday.
According to an official, speaking on the occasion, Director Extension / SAMETI-J , Dr KS Risam emphasized on the need for proper health management and further stressed upon for adopting health prophylactic measures including sanitation of pond, using disinfectant like bleaching power, proper fish health monitoring and treatment.
He also expressed gratitude towards Director ICAR- DCFR, Bhimtal for collaborating in the training programme.
Director ICAR-DCFR, Dr Debajit Sarma delivered a lecture on prospectus and opportunities in Cold Water Fisheries and Mahseer conservation and propagation.
Dr Suresh Chandra (Principal Scientist) , Dr SK Mallick and Raja AH Bhat from ICAR-DCFR also delivered lectures on diagnosis and management of bacterial , fungal and parasitic diseases in fishes.
Professor Division of Veterinary Microbiology SKUAST-J ,Dr Altaf Bhat elaborated on latest trends in molecular diagnosis of infectious diseases and practical demonstration techniques in Microbiology Lab, FVSc , RS Pura.
Dr Jafreen Ara Ahmed emphasized on role of stress in endocrine status and health of fish during field visit of Fish Farm at Ghou Manhasan.
A total of 32 officers from Fishery Department participated in training programme. The practical sessions were imparted in the Microbiological Lab of FV Sc & AH, the official added.
Earlier, a compendium was also released and distributed among the participants, said the official.