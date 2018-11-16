Training programme of poll staff held in Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 15:
The third round of training programme for upcoming Panchayat elections for presiding and polling officers for Chenani andChanunta block was conducted by District Election Authority Udhampur on Thursday.
According to an official, the training programme was held under the supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer Ravinder Kumar here at GDC Boys and Government Degree College for Women Udhampur.
In the training, 926 presiding and polling officers were imparted training and guidance for the conduct of the ensuing panchayat elections 2018. The training was imparted by district level master trainers.
The Deputy District Election Officer, Sapna Kotwal sensitized the polling staff deployed for conducting election with basic guidelines to be followed on poll days, the official added.