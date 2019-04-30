Training programm for budding entrepreneurs held

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A one day awareness cum training session for aspiring entrepreneurs was conducted here today on “Ease of doing business and A New way of doing business in J&K”.

Deputy Commissioner, Kanwal Chib, was the chief guest while Sub Judge, District Legal Services Authorities, Anjum Ara was the guest of honour on the ocassion.

The aspiring entrepreneurs were informed about various incentives being provided by the state and central government to facilitate the ease of doing business.

The participants were also introduced to online application procedure onudyogjk.com and investjk.in.

The programme was attended by students from GDC Reasi, GDC Dharmari, Polytechnic College, RSETI and various other institutes.