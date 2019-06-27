About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Training program for Vermicompost producers concludes at SKUAST-K

 A two days training program cum exposure visit of vermicompost producers organized by Mountain Livestock Research Institute (MLRI), Manasbal, SKUAST-K in collaboration with Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS)was concluded here on Wednesday. In all 23 farm women from Barammula and Bandipore districts participated in the program.
A statement from the authorities of SKUAST- K said the participants were given hands on training of scientific vermicompost production and were exposed to various operations of the vermicompost production process.
Scientists of MLRI, Manasbal delivered lectures on, profitable vermicompost production utilizing cattle dung, effect of feeding on quality vermicompost production, farm yard management, waste to wealth production, hands on training on vermicompost, integrated dairy with vermicomposting and use of vermicompost in organic farming.
Earlier Chief Scientist & Head, MLRI Prof. J.D Parrah outlined the importance of the dairy farming and vermicomposting.
Prof Parrah congratulated the sponsors of the program for prioritising women empowerment by organising such programmes for rural farm women.
Program officer Livelihood IGSSS, Showkat Hussain on the occasion thanked the experts of MLRI Manasbal, SKUAST-K for educating the farmers about profitable &scientific vermicompost production process.
A meeting of all the members of Career Counseling and Placement Cell (CCPC) of Faculty of Forestry was convened under the chairmanship of Professor Tariq Hussain Masoodi, Dean, Faculty of Forestry on 26th June, 2019. In the said meeting there was a threadbare discussion on various employability opportunities available for the students of Faculty of Forestry (FoF). The committee found it encouraging for the Students of Forestry who get Jobs in all the Government, Semi Government and Private sector.
The Coordinator of the Committee Professor K.N. Qaiser informed the house that out of the 40 short listed candidates, 35 are from Faculty of Forestry. The CCPC, FoF wish them best of luck for their future endeavors. It is an honor for our university in general and for our faculty in particular that currently we are having almost 100% placement of our students.
The statement said it is worth mentioning that the Students of our faculty are regularly qualifying the Junior Research Fellowship, Senior Research Fellowship and other competitive examinations held at State and National level. The members of CCPC, FOF showed satisfaction over the rate of placement of the students of this faculty in the recent past. Dean advised CCPC, FOF to make Mock JRF test a regular/ routine practice at the faculty. Members of the CCPC Dr Anoop Raj, Dr P.A Sofi, Dr Akhlaq Ahmad and Dr Sajjad Ahmad also participated in the meeting . Member Secretary Dr Syed Naseem Geelani presented vote of thanks.

