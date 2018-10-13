Training program for registered pesticide dealers concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 12:
Fifteen-days training program of pesticide, fungicide dealers concluded today at Agriculture complex Lalmandi.
Director Agriculture Kashmir Altaf Aijaz Andrabi was the chief guest on the occasion. While addressing the participant’s Director said that the dealers should strictly adopt the methods and practices for safe use of pesticides. He instructed them for transparent and fair business for the better interests of the farming community. He also emphasized on upholding quality parameters of the products.
Andrabi highlighted the need of safe use of pesticides to minimize the toxic effects on human lives and hoped that the program has benefited the participants.
The program was organized jointly by Plant Protection Office (PPO) and Deputy Directorate of Farmers Training Centre (FTEC) agriculture department. In the first batch 60 participants attended the said training program. The participants were given training of pesticide/ insecticide act and were given instruction regarding the web portal (on line seed and plant protection forms), besides resource persons from the department gave lectures and presentation regarding methods, practices for safe use of pesticides and principals of plant protection measures.
The participants expressed their satisfaction regarding the training program and requested director agriculture for organizing such programs in future.
Among others Deputy Director Farmers Training and Education Centre (FTEC) Sadaqat Ali, Demonstrators and training officers of FTEC, Plant Protection Officer Avtar Singh and other concerned officers were also present.