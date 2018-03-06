Training prog under PMEGP concludes at Ganderbal

Ganderbal:
The six-day training programme organized under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) by J&K Bank RSETI (Rural Self-Employment Training Institute) Ganderbal concluded here today.
68 unemployed youth from the various areas of the district participated in the training programme. District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, Dr. Piyush Singla was the chief guest on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC Ganderbal asked the trained entrepreneurs to take full advantage of the training programme and set up their own economically viable units.
Director RSETI, Manzoor Hussain Hamdani, said that the mission of the institute is to train the youth and create a culture of self-employment by conducting such training programmes on regular basis.
Later, the DDC Ganderbal also distributed the certificates amongst 68 successful trainees. He wished good luck to all the candidates for starting their own ventures.
Among others, Lead District Manager, Riyaz Ahmad, District Co-coordinator KVIC, Reyaz Ahmad, Facilitator FLCC, Mohammed Maqbool Bhat and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.
