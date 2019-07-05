Training prog on livestock insurance held

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A one day training programme on cattle insurance training was held here which was presided over by Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir Purnima Mittal.

The programme was an initiative of Government of India supported by state government under risk manangement and insurance component of National Livestock Mission (NLM) which is being implemented by Hindustan Insurance Brokers Limited (HIBL) New Delhi.

Nodal officers from all districts also particiapted in the programme.

Deepak Singhal, an executive at HIBL, presented a detailed know-how of the scheme along with its implementation.

He also demonstrated an android application meant for the data processing, making insurance claim, livestock identification and premium submission for insurance cover .

He said five animals per household are eligible for insurance cover for a period spanning one or three years depending upon the choice of plan taken by owner said.

Speaking on the occasion, Extension Officer Dr. Sarfraz Hussain said that hassle-free insurance was a long pending demand of livestock farmers and this component under NLM was a great step.

He said farmer-friendly schemes like this are a milestone in the path of livelihood enhancement particularly for Livestock farmers.