Training prog on FPO’s extension functionaries held

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directorate of Extension SKUAST-K in collaboration with National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) conducted one day’s training cum workshop on “Sensitization of Extension Functionaries for promotion of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO’s)” Thursday.

Director Extension SKUAST-K Prof Mushtaq Ahmad chaired the meeting and DGM NABARD Associate Directors, Chief / District level Officers of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, HPMC, Sheep Husbandry, Scientists of Directorate of Extension and heads of various KVKs of Kashmir.

The training cum workshop was organized to create awareness regarding the promotion of FPOs.

While inaugurating the programme, the chairman deliberated on the importance of farmer-producer-organizations and their role in the present agricultural scenario in Kashmir and Ladakh.

DGM, NABARD Srinagar Qamar Javaid gave an outline of the formation of FPOs, role of producer organization promotion institutes (POPIs) and also the support available through NABARD.

An elaborate presentation was made by DDM NABARD Srinagar Junaid Hakeem to sensitize the participants about need for FPO formation and its procedures and legalities.