Training prog on farmer club management held in Doda

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 11:-
One day training programme on “formation and management of farmer clubs” for the farmers and rural youth of village Thallela, (Zone Bhella) was organised on Tuesday by Krishi Vigyan Kendra Doda.
According to an official, the programme was held under the guidance of Associate Director Extension (KVKs), Directorate of Extension SKUAST-Jammu, Dr R.K Arora.
A team of scientists comprising Dr Narinder Paul, Dr A.S Charak and Dr G.N Jha interacted with the farmers in presence of Rajesh Kumar, DDM NABARD Doda and Aftab Ahmed, Agriculture Extension Assistant, Panchyat Bhella were also present during the programme, the official said.
Dr Narinder Paul, acquainted the participants about formation and management of Farmer Clubs as a grass root level farmer organization for their judicious use as a farmer community platform in effective technology transfer in agriculture sector for raising production and productivity. He added that these clubs can augment farmers’ development through awareness, capacity building, credit and institutional linkages.
Farmers were educated about formation, organizing meetings, record keeping, financial management and recording proceeding of the clubs. They were also sensitized about Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Kissan Credit Cards Scheme, said the official.
He said that Dr A.S Charak, shared with the farmers various tips for increasing the productivity of field crops and urged upon them to use quality seed and follow the recommended agronomic practices.
DDM NABARD Rajesh Kumar educated the farmers about the importance of financial inclusion for the farming community and stressed upon to use the credit availed through KCCs for introduction of improved technologies in their fields.
He insisted on timely credit repayment for a healthy borrower bank relationship. Village level Farmer Producers Organization (FPOs) campaign was also launched during the programme to open avenues for collective farming and better bargaining by farmers with objectives to organize the large pool of small and marginal farmers for collective efforts of production and marketing at village level.