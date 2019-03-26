About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Training prog on EVM/VVPAT held at Udhampur

In order to spread electoral literacy among the voters, a daylong training cum awareness programme was conducted by District Election Authority, Udhampur for ASHA & Anganwadi workers on Electronic Voting Machines & Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (EVM-VVPAT) machines here at Town Hall Udhampur.
As per an official, the awareness programme aimed at spreading electoral literacy amongst the voters was organized under the overall supervision of District Election officer, Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla.
While addressing the participants, Dy DEO, Dr. Kusum Chib briefed the participants about the functions of EVM/VVPAT machines. She urged upon the participants to acquaint themselves with the said training in letter and spirit so that free and fair election is conducted in the district in a hassle free manner. She stressed upon the trainees for passing the message to the general public to ensure maximum voter turnout in the upcoming general election.
During the training, District Level master trainer, Subash Singh informed the trainees about functioning and operation of EVMs and VVPAT machines. The trainer explained the functioning of Ballot unit, control unit and other allied functions and operations of the electronic machines.
Among others, District Social Welfare Officer, Sana Khan, Tehsildar, Udhampur Mohit Gupta and other Officers/Officials of concerned department besides ASHA worker, Anganwadi Workers, Lambardar and Chowkidar were present on the occasion, the official added.

 

;