Training Prog on commercial organic horticulture held

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In continuation of 35 days skill development training programme on fruit crops, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J) and Department of Horticulture, Reasi imparted training on “Commercial Organic Horticulture” to young aspiring entrepreneurs and farmers here Tuesday at Government Fruit Plants Nursery, Pouni.
The programme was attended by 22 participants from different areas of Reasi district.
DDM NABARD, Reasi, Adarsh Gupta, SBI Councillor, BL Kotwal, RSETI officials Pooja Sharma and Rahul Dogra also participated in the programme.
The programme was organized under the guidance of Associate Director Extension and Incharge of KVKs of SKUAST-J, Dr. R.K. Arora and Director Horticulture, Jammu, Anuradha Gupta. The programme was co-ordinated by Chief Horticulture Officer, Reasi, Sh. Vishnukant Gupta.
Dr. Banarsi Lal, Scientist and Head of KVK, Reasi started the programme with the warm welcome of the participants.
He gave a detailed view on scientific organic horticulture and said the farmers that the hilly areas have immense potential for organic horticulture.
He informed the participants that the excessive use of chemicals in the horticultural causes lot of ailments to the human beings.
Dr. Banarsi emphasized on the hybrid/improved varieties of fruit crops which can give the better yields as compared to the traditional varieties. He stressed on the use of organic manures, biopesticides and biofertilisers for the commercial organic cultivation of horticultural crops.
He also guided the farmers for the organically management of insect-pests, diseases and weeds in their horticultural crops.
He educated the farmers for the certification of organic orchards.
He demonstrated the nursery raising techniques in horticultural crops. He also demonstrated the vermicomposting technique for horticultural crops.
He elaborated the protected cultivation of fruits crops and guided the farmers on horticultural crops cultivation under polyhouse/green shade net house.
Adarsh Gupta, DDM, NABARD, Reasi said the farmers that they should take the help of various banking schemes for the commercial cultivation of horticultural crops. He said that by scientific techniques they can increase their horticultural crops yields and quality and raise their socio-economic status. He urged the farmers to take the advantage of various banking schemes for the betterment of their horticultural crops.
Bansi Lal Kotwal, Counsellor, SBI, Reasi motivated the farmers for the banking loans and highlighted various banking schemes offered by the banks for the welfare of the farmers. He suggested the farmers to take bank loans to upgrade their horticultural crops. He emphasized on the value addition in different fruit crops by which the farmers can double their farm income.
Mamta Sharma from RSETI, Reasi created awareness on the various vocational training courses imparted by RSETI. The programme was assisted by Chamel Singh, Raman Sharma and Chetan Sharma. The programme was concluded by Dr. Banarsi Lal, Scientist & Head of KVK, Reasi with the vote of thanks.