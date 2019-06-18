Training prog for sub-judges held

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu & Kashmir State Judicial Academy today organised a one-day training programme on 'Land Laws and Bar of Jurisdiction of Civil Courts', for Sub-Judges of Kashmir Province.

Retired Assistant Commissioner Revenue Nisar Hussain Gilani and Advocate Mushtaq Ahmad Maqdoomi were the resource persons for the training programme while as Director State Judicial Academy Rajeev Gupta conducted the proceedings.

On the occasion, resource person Gilani spoke on the historical perspective and development of land laws in the State of J&K. He also apprised the participants about the gradual progress made in bringing land laws to the present status.

He gave an overview of the Land Revenue Act, Agrarian Reforms Act and various other legislations concerning land matters. He also gave an account of powers and functions of the officers and authorities constituted under various land laws.

While as another resource person Maqdoomi spoke on the topic of jurisdictional aspects in the suits coming up before the civil courts pertaining to land matters. He deliberated upon various provisions of different legislations concerning bar of jurisdiction of the civil courts and told that bar of jurisdiction cannot be readily inferred.

He also dealt with few other ancillary and incidental matters with which courts are confronted with while deciding matters concerning land.