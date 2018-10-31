Training prog for medical coordinators, Arogya Mitras under AB-PMJAY commences

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 30:
The training programme for Medical Coordinators and Arogya Mitras under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has been started today at Polytechnic College Srinagar and Jammu.
The training programme is being held for all the districts of the State from 30th October to 2nd November 2018.
The participants shall be trained in two modules consisting of Beneficiary Identification System (BIS) and Transaction Management System (TMS) that shall enable the participants to identify the beneficiaries at the hospital level and generation of golden record cards and verification of the packages by Medical Coordinators booked for the patients and thereof give the pre-authorisation by the insurance company.
The training shall be monitored by Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo, and is being conducted by State Health Agency AB-PMJAY under the supervision of Bhupinder Kumar, Chief Executive Officer for Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the State.
The AB-PMJAY is aimed at providing health protection cover to poor and vulnerable families to reduce their out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare. The scheme will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiaries at the point of service in any empanelled hospitals (both in public and private sector) across the country.