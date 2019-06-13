Training prog for Kupwara Hajj pilgrims on June 15, 17

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara Anshul Garg, a training programme is being organised for Hajj pilgrims of district Kupwara on June 15 and June 17.

The pilgrims of Kupwara,Trehgam, Kralpora, Keran, Karnah, Machil, Sogam and Lalpora are requested to ensure their attendance in the training programme on 15-06-2019 at Masjid-i-Murshideen Kupwara whereas Haj Pilgrim's of Handwara, Zachildara Ramhal, Tarathpora, Langate, Kralgund, Vilgam and Qalamabad are requested to ensure their attendance in the training programme on 17-06-2019 at Jamia Masjid Handwara.

The training will be imparted from 10 A.M- 4 PM.

All the Hajj Pilgrim's are requested that they will visit the venue with their cover number.