Training prog for Kulgam, Budgam, Shopian Hajj pilgrims from June 11

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

2nd phase of orientation training for the selected Hajj pilgrims of Kulgam, Budgam and Pulwama districts is scheduled June 11, 2019.

Hajj pilgrims of 2019 from district Kulgam are informed to attend the orientation training programme as per schedule which will be held at Markazia Jamia Masjid Shareef Kulgam.

Training on 11, June, 2019 will be imparted to the Hajj pilgrims figured from serial JKF-517-1-0 to JKF-5135-2-0.

Similarly the training programme for Haj prilgrims figured from JKF-5137-2-0 to JKF-10768-2-0 is scheduled on 12th June, 2019.

Meanwhile, the training programme for Budgam pilgrims from Beerwah, Magam, Khag and Narbal tehsils will be conducted at Jamia Masjid Shareif Beerwah on June, 11, 2019.

Pilgrims from Chadoora, Charisharief and BK. Pora Tehsils will attend such training programme at Masjid Dar-ul-Amaan Chadoora near Shiekh Ul Alam High School on June-12, while as the training programme for pilgrims from Budgam and Khansaheb tehsils will be conducted at Jamia Masjid Shareif Budgam on June-13.

Similarly, Manasik – e – Haj training for Haj pilgrims of Tral, Awantipora ,Aripal and Pampore will be held on June 11, 2019 at Jamia Masjid Awantipora while for the pilgrims of Pulwama , Kakapora, Litter and Rajpora the training will be held on June 12,2019 at Jamia Masjid Mir Sahib Washbugh Pulwama.

